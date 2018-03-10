Suspect arrested Friday night in south Jackson identified

The suspect taken into custody Friday evening during the service of a search and arrest warrant in the 100 block of Stratford Drive, has been identified as 31-year-old, Jeremy Shedd. Shedd is facing felony charges of receiving and possession, drug possession, and weapons-related charges.



After we spotted a huge police presence on Stratford Drive in south Jackson, we've learned that Shedd's arrest was the result of a joint operation between the Jackson-Hinds SWAT Unit and the FBI.

Brett Carr... a spokesperson for the FBI tells us... they were conducting a court-approved law enforcement operation... in conjunction with Jackson Police.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.