MHSAA 3-A Championship: St. Andrew's beats Holly Springs 48-42

St. Andrews captured their first 3-A state title after a tough championship fight against Holly Springs. The whole game was close. From start to finish both team would follow each other with baskets and defensive plays.
The first half featured the Saints scoring off rebounds, and Holly Springs big man Deveon Miller scoring in the paint.
Rashad Bolden and Garrison Wade were keys in this game and made the Saints hard to keep up with.
Wade ended up with 19 points, and 19 rebounds to lead the Saints to the championship.
St.Andrew's- 48 Holly Springs- 42
