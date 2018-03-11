MHSAA 3-A Girls Championship: Choctaw Central beats Independence 89-56

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Choctaw Central was the team that people weren't talking enough about. The lady warriors controlled the game from the start and never let go of the reigns.
Kyarrah Grant led the team with 20 points and Darien Tubby was right behind her with 17. The warriors also had five players score ten points or more to make the lead unreachable.
Choctaw central blew the wildcats away in the first quarter, scoring 31 points and 52 point first half. The warriors stormed away with their championship win and swarmed to the ball. That got them their 3-A State Championship.
Choctaw Central- 89 Independence- 56
