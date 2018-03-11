MHSAA 6-A Girl's Championship: Starkville defeats Murrah 46-27

Starkville girl's defense had one of the best games in the state championship round. The yellow jackets only allowed 27 points the whole game and capped off an amazing run with their second state championship.

Kirsten Armstrong was everywhere in the paint, scoring, and knocking down would-be shots from mustangs. She was the x-factor in this game and the season too.

The game was conservative in the first half, with only 24 points from Starkville, and the game overall was low scoring. But the yellow jacket's were smart with their approach. They held on to the ball as long as possible to drain the clock and then score simple shots.

That approach got them another ring and another gold ball to their collection.

Starkville- 46 Murrah- 27

