Jackson State on 8 game win

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Jackson State Tiger baseball are on a roll. The Tigers are 11-2 and on an 8 game win streak following a solid win against Mississippi valley.
The tiger bullpen was prepared for today's game. They sniffed out a lot of pitches that were outside the box and were opportunistic with their decision making over the plate.
TheTigers went on to score several runs in the later innings and got another W to their growing list.
JSU- 9 Mississippi Valley- 5
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.