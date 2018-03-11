Jackson State on 8 game win

Jackson State Tiger baseball are on a roll. The Tigers are 11-2 and on an 8 game win streak following a solid win against Mississippi valley.

The tiger bullpen was prepared for today's game. They sniffed out a lot of pitches that were outside the box and were opportunistic with their decision making over the plate.

TheTigers went on to score several runs in the later innings and got another W to their growing list.

JSU- 9 Mississippi Valley- 5

