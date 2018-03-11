Severe weather threat decreases, strong storms still possible

Storms have weakened a little since Saturday night but will continue to produce heavy rain that will shift into south Mississippi throughout the morning.

The severe threat is decreasing, but a few strong storms are still possible south of I-20 W, with large hail and gusty wind as the primary threats.

Rain will taper down to lingering showers this afternoon with highs in the 60s and 70s.

There will be cool and clear weather for the first half of the week and it'll rise from highs in the 50s to low 60s through Wednesday, along with the possibility for a freeze Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

