2 dead in Madison Co. head on collision

Two people are dead following a two car accident in Canton.

According to Corporal Stewart, the cars collided on MS-16 near Pat Luckett Road, killing both drivers.

No other occupants were inside the vehicles.

We have a reporter headed to the scene and will update you pending next of kin.

