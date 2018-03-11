UPDATE: Victims in fatal Madison Co. crash identified

Two people died in a car accident in Canton. Source: WLBT

The two victims in a head on collision in Madison County have been identified.

21-year-old Armando Pedro and 39-year-old Kerrigan Moore, both from Carthage, died this morning when their cars collided on MS-16 near Pat Luckett Road.

No other occupants were inside the vehicles.

