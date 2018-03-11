The truth about daylight saving time

Today is the start of Daylight Saving Time. This means that you will be getting an extra hour in the sun.

So how did daylight saving time begin and what's it all about? It all started with the one and only Mr. Benjamin Franklin.

He came up with the idea to reset the clock to conserve energy. By moving the clocks forward, he believed people could take advantage of the extra hour of sunlight rather than wasting energy on lighting.

According to the US Department of Transportation, in the average home, 25 percent of electricity is used for lighting and appliances such as televisions and stereos. The majority of that energy is used in the evening when people are home. By moving the clock ahead, the amount of electricity consumed each day decreases because people spend more time outside.

Although energy conservation remains an important goal, it is difficult to truly know how effective it really is. Energy usage varies by geography, climate and economics, making it hard to measure.

You have to admit that having an extra hour to eat dinner in Fondren, go for a run along the Natchez Trace Parkway or take the boat out on the reservoir is pretty nice.

