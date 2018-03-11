Shunn Buchanan joining brother Shaq at NCAA Tournament

Shunn Buchanan watched his brother Shaq and Murray State punch a ticket to the NCAA Tournament on March 3rd.

Eight days later the Madison Central alum got to cut down a net of his own. Buchanan played 11 minutes Saturday night as New Mexico State won the WAC Tournament. Buchanan had 2 rebounds and a assist in the 72-58 victory over Grand Canyon.

Shunn and Shaq shined together at Madison Central and Northeast Mississippi Community College. Now both will play on the same day in the same place at the NCAA Tournament. New Mexico State and Murray State are in action on Friday in San Diego.

Friday TBA: #12 seed New Mexico State vs. #5 seed Clemson (Midwest Regional)

Friday TBA: #12 seed Murray State vs. #5 seed West Virginia (East Regional)

Best feeling in the world. I’m so glad my mom could witness both of us go dancing!! Love you momma ??@ShaqLeroy @Step_hl pic.twitter.com/oOziquT3Zp — $hunn Buchanan (@DreamChaser_10) March 11, 2018

