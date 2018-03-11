Two Carthage men killed in Sunday morning head-on collision

Two Carthage men are dead after a head-on collision Sunday morning on Highway 16 in Madison County.

"I was praying. Praying over them," said Jennifer Burnett, who witnessed the accident.

Jennifer was cooking food at her job at Micheal's 16 when she heard a loud crash around 8 a.m.

"I thought that a tire had blew out, with the air machine out there, because that's what it sounded like," said Jennifer. "Ran out front and went and checked, checked on them. The vehicles were smoking."

"The crash was actually right behind me, right near that sign there," said MHP Corporal Kevin Stewart.." Both vehicles just met head-on, and as of right now, investigators are on scene trying to determine the cause of the crash."

Twenty-one-year-old Armando Pedro was driving eastbound, 39-year-old Kerrigan Moore driving west. Both were killed. Neither had any passengers.

"Mr. Pedro was leaving work at the Nissan Plant, and Mr. Moore was on his way to work, added Corporal Stewart. "I'm not sure what caused the crash, as of right now, but I don't believe the weather was a factor in the crash."

The moment scarred the hearts and minds of family and witnesses.

"I was hoping that nobody died, to be honest," added Jennifer. "I was just praying over it. Praying over it."

Investigators with the Mississippi Highway Patrol are reviewing surveillance video to try to determine the exact cause of the crash.

