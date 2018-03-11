Mississippi State will host Nebraska in NIT 1st Round

Mississippi State will play postseason basketball for the first time since 2012. Ben Howland’s Bulldogs were one of 32 teams selected Sunday to the National Invitation Tournament.

MSU will host Nebraska in the opening round. If the matchup sounds familiar, that’s because it is. The Bulldogs played the Cornhuskers in a exhibition matchup in October.

Mississippi State a 4 seed for the NIT, they’ll host Nebraska in 1st Round.



Familiar foes: MSU played Cornhuskers in a exhibition game in October... pic.twitter.com/QHMxprYvgb — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) March 12, 2018

Dawgs and Huskers will play Wednesday night at 8:00pm at Humphrey Coliseum. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

