Mississippi State gets NIT Bid

Mississippi State has received an NIT Bid and will play Nebraska in the first round.The two teams met last October in an exhibition game and Nebraska won 76-72.

The Bulldogs have a 22-11 record and lost to Tennessee in the quarter-finals of the SEC Basketball tournament.

The first round NIT game will be at the Hump Wednesday at 8 p.m. If they win, they'll face the winner of the Baylor/Wagner game.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.