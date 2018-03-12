Mississippi Valley get their first baseball win of the season over JSU

Mississippi Valley have been on the hunt for their first win for a long time.

This weekend's triple header was rough for the delta devils. They lost to JSU in the first two games, and squeaked out a close win today over the tigers.

The devils, had the look of urgency in the dugout. They were focused in today's game, bringing in some great pitching and some fierce runs to home.

That style of play got the devils their first win of the season.

MVSU- 2 JSU- 1