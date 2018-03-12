Coming up on WLBT: Accused killer in Lincoln County massacre app - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Coming up on WLBT: Accused killer in Lincoln County massacre appears in court

Posted by Joy Redmond, News Anchor
Willie Godbolt will face a judge this morning in the murder of eight people in Lincoln County. We'll have the latest at the top of the hour.

Thousands of Mississippi soldiers will leave home for a few months. We'll have more on their deployment.

Two twisters were confirmed following severe weather we had over the weekend. We'll have details at 5.

See you in 10.

~Joy

  • Man allegedly set ex-girlfriend on fire over DNA test

    The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.

  • Parents believe baby was abused in NICU

    A nurse at the hospital was suspended in February during a federal investigation into the injuries of five newborns in the same NICU.

  • Baby, just 8 days old, mauled to death by family's pet

    The sheriff described the case as one that has left both his staff and this entire southwest Virginia community disturbed.

