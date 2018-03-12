Two tornadoes confirmed from Sunday morning storms

The weather turned quieter through Sunday but the early morning hours were much more active as strong and severe storms moved through the region. One storm that moved through Yazoo and Madison counties produced two separate tornadoes.



The National Weather Service in Jackson confirms two tornadoes touched down during the early morning hours of Sunday. An EF-1 tornado struck Bentonia in southern Yazoo County, destroying several barns and sheds; tore the roof of the old school along with minor damage to 6 homes and numerous trees down. The tornado started near US 49, northwest of the city, moving southeast into the city limits.



A second tornado, an EF-0, touched down near near Parkinson Road and moved to the west of Lake Caroline about 15 minutes later; no word on the damages in that area.



A detailed report from the National Weather Service is expected today to nail down wind speed and path length.



