Accused killer pleads not guilty in Lincoln Co. massacre

The man accused of killing 8 people in Lincoln County in May of 2017 appeared in court Monday after being indicted last week.

Willie Cory Godbolt pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Lincoln County Circuit Court.

He was arrested for shooting and killing 7 family members and a Lincoln County deputy after an argument with his estranged wife. He's confessed to at least one of those shootings.

After the argument with his wife in Bogue Chitto, authorities say Godbolt opened fire, killing Barbara Mitchell, Toccarra May and Brenda May.

Lincoln County Deputy William Durr responded to the scene and was killed. The Sheriff’s Department says typically deputies are not sent to domestic violence situations by themselves; Durr believed he was responding to a noise complaint at the home that a neighbor called in.

Lapeatra Stafford says Godbolt kidnapped her and made her drive him to a second home where there was a family gathering (a sleepover of about a dozen children).

Bullets hit 11-year-old Austin Edwards and 17-year-old Jordan Blackwell, killing them both. Blackwell’s parents believe Godbolt was looking for them originally, not the children.

Godbolt then allegedly had a kidnapping victim take him to a third home a few minutes away. Ferral Burage and his wife Shelia were killed.

The crime affected so many people, so deeply, that two judges had to recuse themselves last time Godbolt was in court.

Godbolt is charged with four counts of capital murder, which could carry the death penalty; four counts of murder; one count of attempted murder; two counts of kidnapping; and one count of armed robbery.

