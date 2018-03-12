Fallen tree blocking Hoy Road in Madison

The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
The suspect named in the Mount Pleasant quadruple homicide appears to have beaten four family members to death, according to court documents.More >>
The National School Walkout will take place Wednesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. across all time zones in the United States.More >>
The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.More >>
Authorities say a package that exploded inside of an Austin home, killing a teenager and wounding a woman, is linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month.More >>
A nurse at the hospital was suspended in February during a federal investigation into the injuries of five newborns in the same NICU.More >>
The sheriff described the case as one that has left both his staff and this entire southwest Virginia community disturbed.More >>
A Mississippi company is recalling around 35 tons (31.75 metric tons) of catfish products that might have been tainted by a compound that poses a public health concern.More >>
A representative for McGraw issued a statement saying McGraw was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine.More >>
