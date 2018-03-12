Fallen tree blocking Hoy Road in Madison

A tree fell across Hoy Road in Madison early Monday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, Hoy Road at Victory Baptist Church is closed due to a large tree fallen over the road. Public works is on scene working to remove the tree.

Police say they are redirecting traffic through Highland Ridge Subdivision and Tisdale Road.

If you usually drive this way for work, please try to avoid the area.

