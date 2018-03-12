Jefferson Davis Co. man receives second sentence on child porn charges

On each count, Judge Prentiss Harrell sentenced Morgan to 40 years with 25 to serve and a $50,000 fine, which will all run concurrent. Source: MS Attorney General's Office

A Jefferson Davis County man who recently got out of prison on a child exploitation sentence is headed back for another 40 years on more of the same charges.

27-year-old Christopher Morgan of Bassfield was sentenced Friday in Jefferson Davis County Circuit Court on three counts of child exploitation. Two counts for possession of child pornography and one count for distribution of child pornography.

On each count, Judge Prentiss Harrell sentenced Morgan to 40 years with 25 to serve and a $50,000 fine, which will all run concurrent.

Additionally, Morgan will serve the remaining 15 years of a 20 year sentence he received in 2010 on one count of child exploitation. When it was discovered that, upon his release from prison on that charge, Morgan was continuing to sexually exploit children, Forrest County Circuit Court Judge Bob Helfrich sentenced him to the remaining 15 years, which will be served prior to the 25 years he received Friday.

Morgan must also continue to register as a sex offender.

An investigation by the attorney general’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force found that Morgan possessed hundreds of child pornography images on multiple devices, with victims ranging from pre-pubescent to preteen girls. He also shared a sexually explicit image in a chat room of a little girl who was a toddler.

“This guy went to prison for five years for child porn. When he got out with 15 years hanging over his head, we catch him doing the same activity again. Just like child molesters, many child porn perverts have to be managed for the remainder of their lives because their warped minds do not change,” said General Hood. “Now Judges Harrell and Helfrich made sure he will not exploit a child for the next 40 years.”

