Dwan Wakefield served with indictment and rearrested in Kingston Frazier case

Dwan Wakefield was served with the indictment for his role in the murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier - Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office

Dwan Wakefield, one of the three suspects accused in the horrific murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier, was served with his indictment Monday in connection to his alleged role in the case.

According to Madison County District Attorney Michael Guest, Wakefield was arrested again and is currently behind bars.

He's charged with accessory after the fact to murder, accessory after the fact to kidnapping and accessory after the fact to motor vehicle theft.

A bond hearing is being schedule to revisit whether or not he should be granted bond a second time.

Wakefield was originally released on a $275,000 bond in November 2017.

As it stands, all three suspects in the case are currently behind bars.

D'Allen Washington and Byron McBride are also accused in the kidnapping and murder of Kingston Frazier.

D'Allen Washington pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to kidnapping and faces 20 years in prison with five years suspended.

Byron McBride faces capital murder charges.

