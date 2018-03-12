Sec. of State Delbert Hosemann says he's not running for his current office

Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann says he's not running for his current office again, but won't say what he's running for next.

Hosemann, speaking Monday to the Capitol press corps and Mississippi State University's Stennis Institute of Government, said that after three terms in office, he has met his goals as secretary of state and thinks it's time to move on. The Republican says he still has "great interest" in the state, and voters may see his name on a future ballot.

Hosemann isn't saying whether he'd run for U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran's seat this November, the lieutenant governor's post in 2019, or something else - at least not Monday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.