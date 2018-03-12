District Attorney seeks death penalty in Godbolt capital murder case

Prosecutors want the ultimate punishment for the man charged with shooting and killing eight people last May in Lincoln County. Source: WLBT

After waiting 10 months in jail, without bond, Willie Cory Godbolt appeared before a judge in Lincoln County Monday morning.

He was denied bond following the Memorial Day killing spree and was indicted by a grand jury last week.

The 35-year-old remained silent while his court appointed attorney entered a not guilty plea in Lincoln County Circuit Court.

The arraignment lasted less than 10 minutes.

Family and friends of the deceased packed the courtroom.

The Lincoln County Assistant District Attorney asked for the death penalty as Judge David Strong presided.

Godbolt is charged with four counts of capital murder, four counts of murder, one of attempted murder, two of kidnapping and one of armed robbery.

Prosecutors would not elaborate on a motive.

"We need to protect his constitutional rights and that's what we're gonna do," said Lincoln County District Attorney Dee Bates. "Our main thing is actually deal with the case that we've got at this particular moment and at the conclusion we'll be happy to speak to everyone after that."

Family members of the eight victims declined comment after leaving the proceedings.

Godbolt is accused of shooting and killing seven relatives and a Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy following an argument with his estranged wife.

The investigation involved three crime scenes in Bogue Chitto and Brookhaven.

Godbolt's next court date is set for May.

