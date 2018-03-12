Man sent to hospital after accidental shooting

A man has been injured in an accidental shooting. Source: Raycom Image Bank

Hinds County Sheriff’s officials and first responders were on the scene of a shooting on Hwy 467 near Edwards just before 6:00 p.m. this evening where a 59-year-old man was struck by a stray bullet.

According to Major Pete Luke, a 10-year-old and a 15-year-old were target practicing nearby when a bullet struck a neighbor in the neck.

The victim has been taken to an area hospital for treatment and his injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

This does not appear to be an intentional act, but it has yet to be determined if any charges will be filed.

The juveniles were here from Texas visiting relatives when the incident occurred.

