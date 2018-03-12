Rankin County ranked healthiest county in Mississippi, Holmes ranked least

An easy-to-use snapshot that compares counties within states, the Rankings show that where you live influences how well and how long you live. Source: WLBT

Rankin County ranks healthiest in Mississippi and Holmes County is the least healthy county in the state, according to the ninth annual County Health Rankings, released today by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute (UWPHI).

You can see the full rankings here.



The local-level data make it clear that good health is influenced by many factors beyond medical care including housing, education, and jobs.

This year’s new Rankings State Reports show meaningful gaps in health persist not only by place, but also by race and ethnicity.

Looking at differences by place and race offers a more complete picture of health.

This year’s analyses show that lack of opportunity, such as education, jobs, and affordable housing, disproportionately affects people of color across the nation and within Mississippi.

The new Rankings State Reports call attention to key drivers of health such as children in poverty.

Poverty limits opportunity and increases the chance of poor health. Children in poverty are less likely to have access to well-resourced and quality schools, and have fewer chances to be prepared for living wage jobs.

The Mississippi State Report reveals that in Mississippi, 30 percent of children live in poverty, compared to the U.S. rate of 20 percent.

Among racial and ethnic groups in Mississippi, rates of children in poverty range from 16 percent to 51 percent with American Indian/Alaskan Native children faring the worst and White children faring the best.

Our children will become more resilient, and grow into stronger, healthier adults with greater economic opportunities if we build communities with quality education, emotional and social support, access to quality health care, and safe, affordable, and stable housing.

“We can’t be a healthy, thriving nation if we continue to leave entire communities and populations behind,” said Richard Besser, MD, RWJF president and CEO. “Every community should use their County Health Rankings data, work together, and find solutions so that all babies, kids, and adults – regardless of their race or ethnicity – have the same opportunities to be healthy.”

According to the 2018 Rankings, the five healthiest counties in Mississippi, starting with most healthy, are:

Rankin County DeSoto County Madison County Lamar County Lafayette County

The five counties in the poorest health, starting with least healthy, are

Holmes County

Coahoma County

Quitman County

Claiborne County

Jefferson County

“The time is now to address long-standing challenges like child poverty,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, PhD, RN, director of County Health Rankings & Roadmaps. “This year’s Rankings are a call to action to see how these persistent health gaps play out locally, take an honest look at their root causes, and work together to give everyone a fair shot at a healthier life.”

