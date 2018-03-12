8 Hinds sweeps twinbill with Arkansas Baptist to improve to 12-2

Hinds Community College is setting themselves up for another run to the NJCAA World Series. The Eagles are ranked #8 in the Top 25. Sam Temple's crew improved to 12-2 on the season with a pair of wins Monday.

The Eagles swept Arkansas Baptist in a doubleheader. Staton Todd had 5 RBI in a 15-5 victory in Game 1. The hot bats continued for Hinds, taking the finale 9-1.

