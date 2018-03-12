Family of Kingston Frazier speaks out after indictment of suspect

The family of slain 6-year-old Kingston Frazier spoke out against the indictment of one of the murder suspects in the case. Source: Family

The family of slain 6-year-old Kingston Frazier spoke out against the indictment of one of the murder suspects in the case, as well as the way his life has been portrayed on social media.

Deanna Moore, Kingston’s aunt, said her family was surprised to see pictures on social media of suspect Dwan Wakefield on a cruise.

Madison and Rankin County District Attorney Michael Guest said Wakefield was free on bond for a period of time after the youth court judge found Wakefield should be free on bond until the case was heard by the grand jury.

Moore said she believed he wasn’t supposed to travel out of the jurisdiction while out on bond.

However, Guest said the trip was legal.

“Unless the judge puts restrictions on the bond limiting the travel of the defendant, where he goes is really between himself and the bonding company,” Guest said. “If a bonding company allowed him to travel either out of the state or out of the country without restrictions from the judge, there would be no prohibition against that.”

Moore said the family was also upset about Wakefield’s charges and felt they should be upgraded.

“He drove McBride over to the car with two police cars, one sheriff’s department car, and a police car, with blazing lights," said Moore. "They were inside helping Kroger count the money. He is not afraid of authority. I mean, who does that? Who is so brazen to do something like that and McBride told him that there was a child in the car.”

Moore said her family is also working to write and push for legislation in Kingston’s honor.

Wakefield is currently behind bars at the Madison County Detention Center.

Guest said he could face up to 45 years in jail on those charges and will stay behind bars until a date is set for his arraignment.

