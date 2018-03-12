New motions filed in Flowood officer-involved shooting

New motions have been filed in last week's officer-involved shooting in Flowood. Source: WLBT

The attorney of the suspect in last week's officer-involved shooting that happened in Flowood filed several motions on his behalf today.

“Police exist to protect and serve, and we are grateful for that, but the law that protects police also protect people who are under suspicion of a crime," said Defense Attorney Dow Yoder.

Attorney Yoder says he is doing all he can to clear his client Kenara McDavid's name.

He says McDavid remains hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the chest by Flowood police four times.

“As of right now, my client McDavid is not guilty," said Yoder.

Flowood Police say McDavid tried to run over one of their officers, prompting the shooting. Now several requests are filed on behalf of McDavid, including his release without bond.

“Right now, the only charges against him involved the suspicion that he may have unlawfully obtain prescribed medication,” said McDavid.

Flowood Police Chief Richie McCluskey says the case has now been turned over to MBI, but on the night of the shooting he said, “Our officers approached the suspect, the suspect got into his car and attempted run over one of our officers, our officers shot into the car as he was getting out of the way from my understanding."

Yoder is now requesting a preliminary hearing for his client; asking to cross-examine the officer involved in the shooting and get that officer's version of what happened on record.

“We also want the body camera video he was wearing and his dash cam video. Thousands of dollars worth of video has come into the Flowood Police Department over the years and we hope that body camera video, if it was preserved, would be unequivocal in whether or not the officer was justified in what they did.”

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.