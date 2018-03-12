The Sip in The Big Dance: Randy Phillips

There are no Mississippi teams in the 2018 NCAA Tournament but there's plenty of Magnolia State flavor.

A Lanier Bulldog will take the floor for Radford in the First Four. Randy Phillips leads the team in blocks and is 2nd on the team in rebounds. He signed with the Highlanders in 2016 after a successful JUCO stop at East Central.

Phillips and Radford face LIU Brooklyn tomorrow at 5:40.

We have 10 people with Mississippi connections playing or coaching in the Big Dance.

The Sip in The Big Dance

Malik Newman (Kansas - Callaway)

Wesley Harris (West Virginia - Callaway & Northeast)

Randy Phillips (Radford - Lanier)

Shaq Buchanan (Murray State - Madison Central & Northeast)

Shunn Buchanan (New Mexico State - Madison Central & Northeast)

Devin Gilmore (Murray State - MRA)

Galin Smith (Alabama - Clinton)

Darius Hicks (NC State - Quitman)

Scott Nagy (Wright State head coach - Delta State)

Terry Miller (Murray State - Southwest MS)

