Accident sends chicken parts flying across part of Interstate 20

Workers place sand along Interstate 20 West in Pearl to soak up the juices from scattered chicken parts that landed in the roadway Monday night.

Workers place sand along Interstate 20 West in Pearl to soak up the juices from scattered chicken parts that landed in the roadway Monday night.

A two-hour cleanup effort shut down part of Interstate 20 West Monday night after an accident sent chicken parts flying across the roadway.

Pearl Police Officer Tyler Burnell said the poultry hit the pavement shortly after 9 p.m., after an 18-wheeler slammed on its brakes and scattered its cargo over a quarter-mile stretch.

Burnell said a driver called dispatch after mistaking the chicken parts for blood, thinking a pedestrian had been hit.

The accident shut down Interstate 20 West near mile marker 47 until nearly midnight, with crews from the Mississippi Department of Transportation and the state's Department of Environmental Quality ensuring the debris had been safely removed.

Several workers placed sand along the stretch to soak up the oil and other juices that contributed to a road surface similar to icy conditions.

When police arrived, they found a vehicle had already gone into the ditch after driving over the debris.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved