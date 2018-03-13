Car flipped at intersection of Woodrow Wilson and Bailey Ave.

Tuesday, March 13 2018 2:42 AM EDT2018-03-13 06:42:38 GMT
Tuesday, March 13 2018 9:48 AM EDT2018-03-13 13:48:15 GMT
(California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP, File). FILE - This Aug. 14, 2017, file photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Charles Manson. A Kern County Superior Court commissioner ruled ...
A grandson of cult leader Charles Manson has won the bizarre California court battle for the killer's corpse.More >>
A grandson of cult leader Charles Manson has won the bizarre California court battle for the killer's corpse.More >>
Tuesday, March 13 2018 1:31 AM EDT2018-03-13 05:31:30 GMT
Tuesday, March 13 2018 9:48 AM EDT2018-03-13 13:48:26 GMT
(Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities investigate the scene after multiple explosions in Austin on Monday, March 12, 2018. Police are responding to another explosion Monday, that badly injured a woman, hours after a packa...
Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.