Car flipped at intersection of Woodrow Wilson and Bailey Ave.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Woodrow Wilson and Bailey Avenue Tuesday morning.

The impact of the crash caused one of the vehicles to flip on its side.

According to Sergeant Holmes with the Jackson Police Department, the wreck happened just after 7:00 a.m.

At least one person was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated.

