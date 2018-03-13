Skeletal remains found in Bolton

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Major Pete Luke has confirmed that full body skeletal remains, including a skull, were found by forestry workers who contacted the authorities in Bolton just before 10 a.m. this morning.
Luke said that they have not determined how long the remains had been there, but they don't appear to be recent.
Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham collected the remains and will be sending them to the State Crime Lab for further analysis.
Gender and age of the remains have not been determined at this time.
It is not known if the death was due to natural causes or a homicide.
The investigation is ongoing and we will update as more information becomes available.

