New airline coming to Jackson offers direct flights to Orlando

The City of Jackson has a new direct line to Orlando, Florida.

This is the first time a new airline has come to Jackson since 1997. Via Air will will be taking passengers between Jackson Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport and Orlando Sanford International Airport.

"It's been in the works for three or four months," said James L. Henly, Junior, the Chairman of the Airport Authority Board. We've been engaging them and any other carrier we could to look at expanding service and have more options available for individuals here in town."

Via Air will have flights four days a week: Sunday, Monday, Thursday, and Friday - all morning departure times.

The aircrafts are fairly small . Each flight carries 50 people. But the planes still have all the amenities you're used to seeing with larger airlines.

"What it doesn't have is a middle seat. It's one seat on the left, two seats on the right, and no one has a middle seat, so it worked out really great," said Don Bowman, Director of Planning and Business Development for Via Air.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba predicts having more competition between airlines will encourage some of the larger companies to drop their prices.

Tickets to Orlando with Via Air are just $99 each way.

"Any time that you can provide more opportunity for people to shrink their world, it's beneficial. It makes Jackson a destination," said Mayor Lumumba.

Via Air has only been operating as a commercial carrier for a year and a half; They travel to 15 locations, and have six jets...but they plan to double all that in the next few years.

They start flying out of Jackson June 11.

