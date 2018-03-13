Northwest Rankin eighth grader wins 2018 Mississippi Spelling Bee

It was a true test of skills with students trying to correctly spell words like slavering, dispensation, and Lithuania. Source: WLBT

Vaibhavi Mahajan (right), 13, an eighth-grade student from Northwest Rankin Middle School, Rankin County School District, is Mississippi’s 2018 Spelling Bee Champion. Pictured with her are Runner-up was Iris Xu , 12, a sixth-grader. Source: MAE

13-year-old Vaibhavi Mahajan, an eighth-grade student from Northwest Rankin Middle School, is Mississippi’s 2018 Spelling Bee Champion.

Mahajan spelled the championship word expropriate in the 21st round of the Bee and will advance to the 91st Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., where she will compete against Spelling Bee Champions from every state in America.

Runner-up was 12-year-old Iris Xue, a sixth-grader from Hayes Cooper Center in the Cleveland School District.

It was a true test of skills with students trying to correctly spell words like slavering, dispensation, and Lithuania.

One by one they were eliminated for misspelled words.

A total of 47 students from across Mississippi were eligible for the Mississippi Championship Spelling Bee title.

The Mississippi Association of Educators (MAE) has sponsored this event for the past nine years and Kevin Farrell, Assistant Director of Radio for MPB, served as the official pronouncer for the competition.

The Mississippi Association of Educators funds the expenditures for the winner and one parent for the National Spelling Bee which will be televised May 28 – June 1, 2018. MAE is committed to ensuring Mississippi students are represented at the national level and congratulates all the winners who participated in Tuesday’s spelling competition.

