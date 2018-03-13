Mother, father, grandmother charged with child molestation in Neshoba County

A mother, father and grandmother have been charged with child molestation in Neshoba County. Source: WTOK

Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell says the three engaged in various types of sexual contact with a female family member, under the age of sixteen.

The mother, Teresa Hooley, has been charged with lustful touching and condoning child abuse. The child's father, Jon Hooley, and grandmother, Eunice Walker have been charged with lustful touching and sexual battery.

District Attorney Steven Kilgore says child molestation is called gratification of lust in Mississippi, it is described as fondling someone underage in an inappropriate way and it carries up to 15 years in prison.

Sexual battery involved penetration and it carries a possible life sentence if the child is under 14.

The Neshoba County Sheriff's Department will not say how old the girl it, but it is known that she is under the age of 16.

"We are beginning to see this more often," said Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell. "We've had several cases come through the Neshoba Count Sheriff's Department. It's just sad when kids are living in the condition they're living in."

The mother, father and grandmother are being held at the Neshoba County Jail with bond set at $30,000 each.

The girl is in custody of Child Protective Services.

