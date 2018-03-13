12 Metro Area teachers honored by the Greater Jackson Chamber Pa - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

12 Metro Area teachers honored by the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON METRO AREA, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Twelve Metro Area teachers were honored by the Greater Jackson Chamber for earning a spot in the distinguished Metro Teacher Recognition Program. 

Each year, the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership proudly honors teachers throughout Hinds, Rankin, and Madison counties for their outstanding achievements in the classroom. 

This year's honorees are:

  • Angela Trigg - Hartfield Academy
  • Christopher Evans - Callaway High School
  • Dock Daniel - Mannsdale Upper Elementary School
  • Kim Hubbard - Highland Bluff Elementary School
  • Kristie Hughes - Brandon High School
  • Linsey Smith - Pisgah High School
  • Miriam Strong Carman - Madison Avenue Lower Elementary 
  • Nick Cason - New Summit School
  • Parker Jackson - Ridgeland High School
  • Rebecca Hurst - Olde Towne Middle School
  • Richard Lee Jones, Jr. - Spann Elementary School
  • Sherrye Biglow - Brandon Middle School 

The program, now in its 23rd year, is designed to elevate the teaching profession by recognizing and awarding teachers in the Metro Area for quality and excellence in education, thus demonstrating the business community’s appreciation for the contribution that teachers bring to the workforce. 

The Recognition Program is a means of honoring individuals who are representatives of the excellent teachers we have in the metro area.

There were numerous outstanding nominations this year and selected teachers will be recognized at an awards luncheon.

