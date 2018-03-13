12 Metro Area teachers honored by the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership

Twelve Metro Area teachers were honored by the Greater Jackson Chamber for earning a spot in the distinguished Metro Teacher Recognition Program. Source: Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership

Each year, the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership proudly honors teachers throughout Hinds, Rankin, and Madison counties for their outstanding achievements in the classroom.

This year's honorees are:

Angela Trigg - Hartfield Academy

Christopher Evans - Callaway High School

Dock Daniel - Mannsdale Upper Elementary School

Kim Hubbard - Highland Bluff Elementary School

Kristie Hughes - Brandon High School

Linsey Smith - Pisgah High School

Miriam Strong Carman - Madison Avenue Lower Elementary

Nick Cason - New Summit School

Parker Jackson - Ridgeland High School

Rebecca Hurst - Olde Towne Middle School

Richard Lee Jones, Jr. - Spann Elementary School

Sherrye Biglow - Brandon Middle School

The program, now in its 23rd year, is designed to elevate the teaching profession by recognizing and awarding teachers in the Metro Area for quality and excellence in education, thus demonstrating the business community’s appreciation for the contribution that teachers bring to the workforce.

The Recognition Program is a means of honoring individuals who are representatives of the excellent teachers we have in the metro area.

There were numerous outstanding nominations this year and selected teachers will be recognized at an awards luncheon.

