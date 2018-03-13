REPORTS: Malcolm Butler to sign with Tennessee Titans

Former New England Patriot and Vicksburg native Malcolm Butler intends to sign with the Tennessee Titans, according to multiple reports. Source: WLBT

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport says the Titans are signing Butler on a 5-year contract worth more than $61 million with more than $30 million guaranteed.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter the cornerback will play for former Patriots' LB Mike Vrabel and former Pats' personnel man Jon Robinson.

In his rookie season with the Patriots, the Vicksburg High School alum made NFL history with an incredible game-ending interception in Super Bowl XLIX.

He intercepted Russell Wilson's pass at the goal line with 20 seconds left in the game, preventing a go-ahead touchdown from the Seattle Seahawks.

New England won that Super Bowl, 28-24.

Butler was also part of the Patriots' Super Bowl LI 34-28 overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

Butler made headlines following Super Bowl LII after he was benched before kickoff.

The Patriots would go on to lose that game 41-33 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

