Family believes grandmother could be one of thousands buried under UMMC

After seeing reports that thousands of bodies are buried under UMMC's campus, one family hopes their missing grandmother may be one of them.

READ MORE: Up to 7,000 former insane asylum patients buried on UMMC campus

Sisters Helen Washington, Selestine Hardy and Theodora Shelley say while they grew up with a big family in Gloster, Mississippi, one thing has always been missing.

"My dad always had a wish in the back of his mind that he had known a mother," Washington said. "He just wished that he had the opportunity to bond with and to really, really get to know his mother because she passed away when he was so young.

Their grandmother Lizzie Bond Neyland was 22 when she was sent to a psychiatric hospital -- a hope for help that doctors suggested after the family lost a son in a tragic house fire.

"She had just had a new baby and, so, when they told her she completely zapped right out," Hardy said. "They never could get her to calm down or anything."

The sisters say their Grandmother Lizzie never recovered from the grief, dying two years later while still hospitalized in Jackson.

"We heard that they told my grandfather there would be no need to send the body back because they didn't think they would have the money to send the body," Hardy said.

Their grandfather went on to remarry and the sisters say as time went on, the relationship with Lizzie's side of the family dwindled, leaving them and their father yearning for a connection.

"Although, he is no longer with us, it would be a good closure for all of us and it would be as a memorial to him," Shelley said.

UMMC says so far about 60 bodies have been uncovered, but radar shows there could be anywhere between 3,000 to 7,000 bodies still buried and unidentified.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.