Jackson business owners ask for better security following recent burglary

A Jackson business owner is pushing for better security along Capitol Street in Jackson.

Cowboy's Saloon was burglarized in the early morning hours of March 8.

General Manager J.R. Durham said the break-in was detected by the business’ alarm company twice, once at around 12:20 a.m. and the other time at around 2:30 a.m.

Durham said the alarm company contacted the Jackson Police Department's dispatch after each alarm was set off.

However, Durham said the suspect stayed inside the building, stealing items and causing damage until about 4:30 a.m.

The entire incident was caught on the bar’s surveillance camera system.

“We’ve got pictures of him making numerous trips in and out of the building, and taking stuff out of the back door,” Durham said. “He took pieces of sound equipment, he took several cases of beer, we don’t know how many cases of wine, we may know that today. Then, he took 3 TVs and hauled 3 TVs out, the cables, he had the cash register sitting at the back door to take out, and he had almost a complete sound system at the back door, trying to get it out the door. Food, he had to have a truck I guess, as much stuff as he hauled out of here.”

Durham said he doesn’t believe the man seen in the surveillance video acted alone.

“He was carrying large garbage cans of stuff out, it’s extremely heavy and there’s no way you could get it out of here with just one person,” Durham said. “There might be a second person because one of them had different clothes.”

This is not the first time the Cowboy's Saloon has been broken into, Durham said the most recent incident makes the 3rd time and several neighboring businesses have been broken into as well.

“The sad part about it is, HRI, which is the owner of the Standard Life building and King Edward, just invested $12 million dollars on this street,” Durham said. “This bar here, these two locations had extensive renovations, from a new roof and everything, to bring back Capitol Street, and there’s probably another $100 million being invested on this street, and we deserve better than this from the City of Jackson.”

