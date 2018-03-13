Flooding concerns increasing in Yazoo County

Flooding concerns are increasing in Yazoo County. The swollen Mississippi River has been pouring huge amounts of water into the county since last week.

On Satartia-Holly Bluff Road the water is starting to affect homes and businesses, including Perry Farms. The owner says he is ready for drier days.

“The more water we get it just steady come up,” said Chuck Perry.

Chuck Perry says Perry Farms is usually bustling with activity, but the floodwaters have pushed a lot of his customers and business away.

“We run a hunting business and all my camper-trailers back there are just about to go underwater,” said Perry.

His son Trey Perry is a farmer and is also frustrated with the flooding because it's affecting his livelihood.

“You can't get in the fields to plant. It is time to plant corn. You can't get around doing it because of water.”

The swollen Mississippi River is sending water downstream causing flooding in the county.

“We just hope the Mississippi will crest Friday and we get several days of dry weather to let water out,” said Trey Perry.

Emergency officials say although there have been no reports of water inside home and businesses, more than eight roads are now underwater. They are warning drivers and sightseers to stay away from flooded roads.

“There are numerous spots where the road is washing underneath it. The current is coming across strong that will take the vehicles off the road and that puts us in a position where we have to rescue people," said Emergency Management Director Jack Willingham. "That also puts more people in danger. What we are doing now is we have sheriff's deputies who are going to be patrolling these road closed areas."

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.