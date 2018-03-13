CONSIDER THIS: Daylight Saving Time

The Mississippi Sunshine Protection Act has a nice ring to it. Source: WLBT

Sunday morning, we moved our clocks forward one-hour as part of the annual Daylight-Saving Time ritual.

There is much debate about why we fall back and spring forward every year.

Many people think it is because of farming, but it actually started in Germany in World War I to save energy. The idea spread to the United States a few years later for the same energy conservation reasons. However, when people got off work and had some extra daylight they began to shop more, spend more time outdoors and since ball fields had no artificial lights, kids could play sports later in the day.

In 1966, the Uniform Time Act established six months of Daylight Saving Time and six months of Standard Time. In 2005 President Bush signed into law a bill than extended Daylight-Saving Time to 8 months.

Last week Florida legislators passed the Sunshine Protection Act with the plan that Floridians won't have to change their clocks ever again. That final decision, however, may have to be approved by Congress.

The original reason for establishing Daylight Saving Time is no longer relevant.

Mississippi leaders should consider following Florida’s lead and let us enjoy longer days all year long.

