Millsaps beats Huntingdon, Majors improve to 15-5

Millsaps continued their great start to the season with a win Tuesday afternoon. Brennan Ducote had 2 RBI as the Majors beat Huntingdon 6-3.
Jim Page's crew improve to 15-5 on the season.
??| MAJOR WIN!!! ... CUE ?? CHELSEA DAGGER!!! ?? @millsapsBSB tops Huntingdon 6-3 for their fourth straight win!!! #GoMajors??— Millsaps Athletics (@MajorAthletics) March 13, 2018
The Majors return their attention to conference play. The SAA leaders will host Berry this weekend (Saturday 1pm doubleheader, Sunday 12pm).
