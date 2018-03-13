Millsaps beats Huntingdon, Majors improve to 15-5 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Millsaps beats Huntingdon, Majors improve to 15-5

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

Millsaps continued their great start to the season with a win Tuesday afternoon. Brennan Ducote had 2 RBI as the Majors beat Huntingdon 6-3.

Jim Page's crew improve to 15-5 on the season.

The Majors return their attention to conference play. The SAA leaders will host Berry this weekend (Saturday 1pm doubleheader, Sunday 12pm).

