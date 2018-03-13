Millsaps beats Huntingdon, Majors improve to 15-5

Millsaps continued their great start to the season with a win Tuesday afternoon. Brennan Ducote had 2 RBI as the Majors beat Huntingdon 6-3.

Jim Page's crew improve to 15-5 on the season.

??| MAJOR WIN!!! ... CUE ?? CHELSEA DAGGER!!! ?? @millsapsBSB tops Huntingdon 6-3 for their fourth straight win!!! #GoMajors?? — Millsaps Athletics (@MajorAthletics) March 13, 2018

The Majors return their attention to conference play. The SAA leaders will host Berry this weekend (Saturday 1pm doubleheader, Sunday 12pm).

