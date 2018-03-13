JSU/Morehead State baseball matchup suspended thanks to snow

We had strikeouts and snow flurries Tuesday in Kentucky. Jackson State started a midweek series at Morehead State under interesting elements.
Jesus Santana gave JSU an early lead with a 2-run homer. But after a while it's hard to see a white ball when more white stuff is falling down.
The game was suspended in the 4th inning with the Tigers leading 4-0. It will resume Wednesday at 12:00pm CT. JSU and Morehead will play Game 2 after the conclusion of Game 1.
UPDATE: Today's @MSUEaglesBsball game has been suspended in the 4th inning with MSU trailing Jackson State 4-0. The game will be resumed at 1 p.m. ET Wednesday with the second game of the series taking place Wednesday after game one is finished.— Morehead State Athletics (@MSUEagles) March 13, 2018
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.