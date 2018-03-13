JSU/Morehead State baseball matchup suspended thanks to snow - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JSU/Morehead State baseball matchup suspended thanks to snow

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
We had strikeouts and snow flurries Tuesday in Kentucky. Jackson State started a midweek series at Morehead State under interesting elements.

Jesus Santana gave JSU an early lead with a 2-run homer. But after a while it's hard to see a white ball when more white stuff is falling down.

The game was suspended in the 4th inning with the Tigers leading 4-0. It will resume Wednesday at 12:00pm CT. JSU and Morehead will play Game 2 after the conclusion of Game 1.

