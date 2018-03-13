Roth strikes out 7 as #6 Ole Miss moves to 16-1

Press Release from Ole Miss Sports

#6 Ole Miss used timely hitting and clutch pitching to take Game 1 of a midweek series from Georgia State, 5-3. The Rebels improve to 16-1 on the season and have reeled off eight straight wins.

Houston Roth, a sophomore from Oxford, Mississippi, struck out a career-high seven batters in five innings of work to improve to 2-0 on the season. Dallas Woolfolk picked up his sixth save thanks in large part to a 2-3-2 double play with the bases loaded to end the game and preserve the win.

Thomas Dillard continued to pace the Rebels offensively as the sophomore went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and one RBI.

Sophomore Will Ethridge, who came on for Roth in the sixth inning, pitched a perfect two innings of relief work, striking out four and not allowing a hit. Parker Caracci, a sophomore from Jackson, Mississippi, struck out the side in the eighth. Caracci has struck out 18 on the season in just 8.1 innings of work.

