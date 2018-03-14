Jackson police respond to domestic shooting - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson police respond to domestic shooting

Jackson Police respond to a domestic shooting at Somerset Apartments. Source: WLBT Jackson Police respond to a domestic shooting at Somerset Apartments. Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson Police responded to Somerset Apartments on County Line Road shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police now say it was a domestic incident.

According to Sgt. Roderick Holmes, a 30-year-old woman fired shots at her 29-year-old boyfriend during an argument.

Police say there were no significant injuries and no one required hospital treatment. The woman was taken into custody for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing and we will update you when more information becomes available.

