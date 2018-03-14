Rankin County voters fill House District 60 seat

Fred Shanks will fill the House District 60 seat. Source: Raycom Image Bank

Rankin County voters decide who will fill the House District 60 seat in a special run-off election.

The unofficial results show Fred Shanks is the winner with 1,155 votes, or a little over 58 percent, with Bob Morrow at 821 votes.

Shanks will replace Republican John Moore of Brandon. Moore resigned in December after being accused of sexual harassment.

