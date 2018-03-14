Breaking overnight on WLBT: Jackson police investigate a deadly shooting

JPD are searching for clues in the city's latest homicide. We'll have a live report at the top of the hour.
A grisly discovery made in the woods in Bolton. We'll tell you what forestry workers certainly did not expect to stumble upon.
We have an updated on one of the suspects in the Kingston Frazier murder case.
See you in 10.
~Joy
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
The normally spunky, smart, and joyful little girl is in a hospital bed with her relatives by her side.More >>
The normally spunky, smart, and joyful little girl is in a hospital bed with her relatives by her side.More >>
The parents’ friends have been fighting for them, collecting money to gift the family a new home.More >>
The parents’ friends have been fighting for them, collecting money to gift the family a new home.More >>