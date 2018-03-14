Man killed in shooting on West Countyline Rd. overnight - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Man killed in shooting on West Countyline Rd. overnight

Posted by Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on West Countyline Road overnight. 

Shortly after midnight, officers responded to the Avalon Park Apartments for a shooting where they found a man dead near the parking lot. Witnesses say some type of argument took place just before they heard shots fired. 

A light colored SUV was seen leaving afterwards.

There is no suspect information or motive currently known. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).  

This investigation is ongoing. 

