UPDATE: Man killed in shooting on West Countyline Road identified

Jackson Police have identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened on West Countyline Road overnight.

Shortly after midnight, officers responded to the Avalon Park Apartments for a shooting where they found 25-year-old Kenny Knight dead near the parking lot. Witnesses say some type of argument took place just before they heard shots fired.

A light colored SUV was seen leaving afterward.

There is no suspect information or motive currently known. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.