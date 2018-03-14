One airlifted to hospital after crash involving 18-wheeler in Brandon

One man was airlifted after the crash Source: WLBT

Highway 471 is back open after an accident involving an 18-wheeler in Brandon Wednesday morning.

One man had to be extricated from his truck after rear-ending an 18-wheeler near Lakeland Drive at around 5:30 a.m.

He was airlifted to UMMC. Brandon Police are not yet sure of the severity of his injuries.

Brandon Police didn't mention any passengers in either car.

Brandon Police, Brandon Fire, and Pafford EMS all responded to the scene, and police blocked off the highway, so all four lanes were closed off for about an hour and a half.

Police aren't sure yet what caused the crash.

"Right now it's still under investigation, so we won't know that until our investigators and our re-constructionists get through concluding their investigation, at which time we'll have more information to put out," said Lieutenant Robbie Wade with the Brandon Police Department.

Wade was the first on scene at the accident. He responded as he was headed in to work.

BPD says the driver of the 18-wheeler was not seriously injured; he was able to drive away from the scene after police cleared the area.

"Pay attention. Pay attention. That's all I can say about this scene right now until we notify the family, and until we conclude our investigation," said Lieutenant Wade.

Authorities haven't released the name of either person involved in the crash. They're waiting to first notify the injured man's family about the accident.

