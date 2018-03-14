Investigators blame copper thieves for building fire

Fire investigators blame copper thieves for a fire that damaged a Jackson building.

The owner is renovating and now faces even more costs.

The old Monument Street Supermarket and Deli sustained fire damage Wednesday morning and the owner believes copper thieves are responsible.

According to Jackson Fire Department Division Chief Cleotha Sanders, the owner ran off two men the night before who he says tampered with an electrical box.

Jackson Police Sgt. Roderick Holmes said there does not appear to be a report from that location received by the Property Crimes Division of copper theft or a report made by anyone at that location.

Holmes said he is not aware of any copper theft investigations currently underway.

A 2008 state law prohibits the purchase of illegally obtained scrap metal.

The Secretary of State's Office has a Scrap Metal Unit charged with enforcing the Mississippi Scrap Metal Property Dealer Registration Act.

It requires registration and digital record keeping of scrap metal transactions.

The sellers and scrap metal and other identifying information are photographed.

The information is submitted to a database which allows law enforcement to match records of reported theft with illegal metal sales in the state.

Meanwhile, Jackson fire officials say the store is currently being renovated and the owner has spent tens of thousands of dollars in upgrades.

